Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $535,646.25 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $535,646.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,090,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,110,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $789,750.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $726,583.02.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $392,810.46.

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,407,371.44.

PGEN opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 5,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 79,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Precigen by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

