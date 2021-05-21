Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $535,646.25 in Stock

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $535,646.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,090,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,110,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $789,750.00.
  • On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,243,765.60.
  • On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $726,583.02.
  • On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $982,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $392,810.46.
  • On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00.
  • On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,407,371.44.

PGEN opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 5,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 79,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Precigen by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit