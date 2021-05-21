Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells 17,100 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $305,577.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,954.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $209,777.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $42,992.92.

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $47,960.24.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $51,075.16.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.04 million, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in QuinStreet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in QuinStreet by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in QuinStreet by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

