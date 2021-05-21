Insider Selling: Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,920,834.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 747.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $95,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QUOT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

