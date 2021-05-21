Insider Selling: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Sells $6,145,224.75 in Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $6,145,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,613,338.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $91.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

