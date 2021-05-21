Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 127.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 41.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sirius XM by 3.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 16.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

