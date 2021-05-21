Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $123,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 284.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 158,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 29,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,838 shares of company stock worth $23,372,974. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

