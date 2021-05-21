Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 3,496 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 294,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $55.82 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94.

