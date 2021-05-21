Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 448 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $127.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.30. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

