Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $139.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.59 and a 1 year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,579. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

