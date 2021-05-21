Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $71,316.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 51.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $2.56 million and $71,316.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00367909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00200425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.29 or 0.00846148 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,396,471 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

