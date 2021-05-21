Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $378 million-$378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.03 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.930-2.930 EPS.

IART stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.29. 1,059,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IART shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.36.

In related news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $159,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,513.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,021,412 shares of company stock valued at $69,779,620. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

