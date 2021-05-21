IntegraFin Holdings plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IHP opened at GBX 537 ($7.02) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 537.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 523.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 39.09. IntegraFin has a 1 year low of GBX 453 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 590.50 ($7.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

