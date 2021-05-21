IntegraFin Holdings plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
IHP opened at GBX 537 ($7.02) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 537.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 523.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 39.09. IntegraFin has a 1 year low of GBX 453 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 590.50 ($7.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
