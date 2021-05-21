Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Decreased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a market cap of $225.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.