Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.05 million-$44.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.82 million.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $314.16 million, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intelligent Systems has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 24.36%.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

