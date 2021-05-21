Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) is Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,699 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 553,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 125,733 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 259,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 42,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,380,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 56,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.78 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82.

