Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $91.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

