Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,853,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,843,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,465,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $232.72 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $154.65 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.58.

