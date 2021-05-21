Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Downgraded by AlphaValue to Buy

AlphaValue cut shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of IVSBF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.25. 458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144. Investor AB has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile
