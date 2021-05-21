Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Downgraded by AlphaValue to Buy

AlphaValue cut shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of IVSBF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.25. 458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144. Investor AB has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

