Investors Buy High Volume of Phillips 66 Call Options (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 51,834 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,060% compared to the average volume of 4,468 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.