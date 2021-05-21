Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,763 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,216% compared to the average daily volume of 210 call options.

OSH opened at $62.62 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 549,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,124,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,112 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $766,326.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,529,238.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,368 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,242. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSH. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.54.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

