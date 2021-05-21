Investors Purchase Large Volume of Deckers Outdoor Call Options (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,813 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,088% compared to the typical volume of 220 call options.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $4,231,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Shares of DECK opened at $311.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $159.06 and a one year high of $353.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.58.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

