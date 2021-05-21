Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by 30.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Investors Title stock opened at $183.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.46. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $109.69 and a 52-week high of $194.26. The company has a market cap of $347.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

