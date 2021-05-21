Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Mizuho

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 141,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,828 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,288,000 after acquiring an additional 82,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,534,000 after acquiring an additional 452,991 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after acquiring an additional 921,951 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after acquiring an additional 878,823 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

