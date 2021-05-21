Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Mizuho

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.77.
Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 141,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,828 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,288,000 after acquiring an additional 82,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,534,000 after acquiring an additional 452,991 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after acquiring an additional 921,951 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after acquiring an additional 878,823 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
