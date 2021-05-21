Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) shares fell 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 40,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 524,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

About Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY)

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

