Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $982.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,945 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

