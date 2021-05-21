iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $114.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.95. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

