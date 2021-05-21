iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846,525 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after acquiring an additional 828,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,882,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,541,000 after acquiring an additional 572,097 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.78. The stock had a trading volume of 124,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.