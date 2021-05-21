iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKH. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,120.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,437 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,099.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 76,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,312,000 after acquiring an additional 73,152 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 171,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the period.

Shares of JKH stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $183.49 and a 52-week high of $420.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.32.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

