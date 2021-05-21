iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Reduced by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 30,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,619. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.68.

