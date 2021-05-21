iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Cut by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $24,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

