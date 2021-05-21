iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $268.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.79 and a 200 day moving average of $245.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.