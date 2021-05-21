iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bank of Finland’s Largest Position

Bank of Finland raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 64.0% of Bank of Finland’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bank of Finland’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $942,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.95. 136,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,770. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.88 and its 200-day moving average is $386.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

