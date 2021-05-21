iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,151 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.