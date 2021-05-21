Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

ISDR opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $29.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $102.62 million, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $139,444.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,014.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Issuer Direct by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Issuer Direct by 45.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

