Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,685 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.