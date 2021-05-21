Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 5,011 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $24,600,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $96.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on NPO. Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $428,790. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

