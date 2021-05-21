Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,413 shares of company stock valued at $10,613,849 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

AGO stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

