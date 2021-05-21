Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON opened at $38.53 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

