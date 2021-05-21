Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $461,000 in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 504.4% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,147,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 957,581 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,005,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 105,640 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 120,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCIV opened at $19.79 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

