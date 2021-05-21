Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 189 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

FSBW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $73.62.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

In other FS Bancorp news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 5,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $402,779.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $484,919.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,183.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,315. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

