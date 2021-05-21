Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

XHE opened at $119.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.98. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $130.04.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit