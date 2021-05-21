Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

XHE opened at $119.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.98. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $130.04.

