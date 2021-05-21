JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.50

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 1450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCDXF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

