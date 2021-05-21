Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCRUF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCRUF opened at $4.31 on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

