Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 8,401 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $263,791.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, April 16th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80.

On Monday, April 5th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

