Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 39,042 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,962,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for about 2.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $300,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7,660.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.92. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,313. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.02 and a 52 week high of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

