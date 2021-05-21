Jensen Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Argus raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of LH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.25. The company had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.46. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

