Jill Woodworth Sells 50,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PTON stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.35. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

