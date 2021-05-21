Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,133,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,826 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $186,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $450.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

