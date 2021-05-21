Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Robert MacLeod Acquires 12 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47).

On Wednesday, April 21st, Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, for a total transaction of £380.76 ($497.47).

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, for a total transaction of £363.60 ($475.05).

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 3,206 ($41.89) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 60.72. Johnson Matthey PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,963.50 ($25.65) and a one year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,192.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,845.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,725 ($35.60).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

