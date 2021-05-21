JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €66.25 ($77.94).

ETR 1COV opened at €56.58 ($66.56) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of €56.57 and a 200-day moving average of €53.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. Covestro has a 1-year low of €29.40 ($34.59) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

